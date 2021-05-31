Left Menu

Bihar extends lockdown till June 8, curbs eased to facilitate business

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 13:14 IST
The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown by another week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

''In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities.

People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing,'' Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day, officials said.

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.

