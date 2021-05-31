Fadnavis meets Pawar in Mumbai, terms it 'courtesy' call

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Monday morning.

It was a courtesy meeting, BJP leader Fadnavis tweeted after his interaction with Pawar (80), who has resumed his activities after recovering from a surgery.

Advertisement

Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, recently underwent a gall bladder surgery following which he was advised rest.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs.

The BJP has planned to hold a protest on June 5 over the state government's handling of the Maratha quota issue.

Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, has also been critical of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)