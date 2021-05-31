Left Menu

Man held for distasteful comments on Guj MP Vasava's health

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 31-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 15:00 IST
Man held for distasteful comments on Guj MP Vasava's health
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man for allegedly making unsavory remarks on Facebook over the health of Gujarat BJP MP Mansukh Vasava, who was hospitalized recently for COVID-19 treatment, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Pathan, was arrested on Friday based on an FIR lodged by BJP president of Netrang town in Bharuch, Netrang police station's sub-inspector Naresh Panchani said.

Vasava, the six-term MP from Bharuch, was recently hospitalized in Ahmedabad for the treatment of coronavirus.

The accused made objectionable comments on the health of Vasava in a post on May 20 on the Facebook page of a Netrang-based BJP worker who had wished the parliamentarian a speedy recovery, the police official said.

A case was registered against the accused under IPC Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (making statement containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill will), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021