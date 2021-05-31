BJP chief Nadda lays foundation stones for 2 oxygen plants in HP

BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday virtually laid foundation stones for two oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh, a party spokesperson said. Nadda also flagged off vehicles with Covid relief material for people in his home state. These oxygen plants are being set up in Hamirpur and Bilaspur. The initiation of the projects was done by Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, the spokesperson said. BJP state president Suresh Kashyap also attended the function virtually. The two oxygen plants have a capacity of 140 LPM each and these can ensure uninterrupted supply to 30 beds, he said.

