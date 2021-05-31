Left Menu

J&K LG pays homage to 1971 war hero Colonel Panjab Singh

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 31-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 18:24 IST
J&K LG pays homage to 1971 war hero Colonel Panjab Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to Colonel (retired) Panjab Singh, who passed away due to COVID-19 last week, an official spokesman said.

Singh was the father-in-law of General Officer Commanding (GOC), Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey.

The L-G visited Pandey's residence here and paid tribute to his father-in-law who passed away last week due to coronavirus in Chandigarh, the spokesman said.

He said Sinha also expressed his condolences with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor recalled the proud legacy of Colonel (retd) Singh and how he had heroically defended Poonch during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021