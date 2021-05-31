Families of frontline workers who died of Covid didn’t get ex-gratia, alleges Akhilesh

The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government broke its word by not making ex-gratia payments promised to the families of frontline workers, who died of COVID-19, Samajwadi party alleged on Monday.

''Chief Minister used to announce compensation for the families of health workers and others who died due to the coronavirus while serving patients. Prime Minister was seen getting emotional about the loss of lives many a time during the pandemic but BJP has an expertise in forgetting promises,'' SP President Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement.

''In the injustice meted to the families of the corona warriors, who lost their lives (due to the virus), BJP's insensitive and inhumane behaviour is clear,'' he added.

The former UP chief minister felt that the government made mockery of itself and people's expectations.

According to him, the saffron party lost its credibility and people's trust in its rule of four years in the state so far.

''Seven months after Sub-Inspector Mukesh Arya died in Kanpur, his family did not receive pension or the government job promised to one of them,'' Yadav said, claiming that Rs 50 lakh compensation was announced for them.

He also alleged that there were irregularities on part of officers in preparing list of Covid deaths.

''At Kanpur's Kakadev police station, eight policemen died but the list sent to the government mentioned only two names,'' he alleged, adding: ''In Lucknow, family members of LDA engineer SK Agarwal have not received the PF money yet.'' According to the teachers’ body, over 1,600 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died in the state since the first week of April due to Covid-19 and 90 per cent of them were on panchayat polls duty.

''While over 1,600 teachers died but the Basic Education says only three did...many families have lost their only earning members,'' he said.

