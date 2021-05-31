Left Menu

Hamirpur to have three oxygen plants: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday announced that three oxygen plants will be set up in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and said he is working to transform his constituency into an oxygen bank to strengthen Covid relief efforts.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday announced that three oxygen plants will be set up in Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh and said he is working to transform his constituency into an oxygen bank to strengthen Covid relief efforts. Foundation stones for two oxygen plants one each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur have already been laid and these will cater to 700 beds, he said.

The foundation stones were laid by BJP chief JP Nadda virtually on Monday and he also flagged off vehicles with Covid relief materials for the state's people. Thakur, who is the MP from Hamirpur, also said that 300 oxygen concentrators and 200 cylinders are also being provided. The plants, for which Nadda laid foundation stones, have a capacity of 140 LPM each, he said. Thakur said he is working to transform his parliamentary constituency into an oxygen bank. He said 17 mobile medical units with Covid relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh were dispatched earlier this month. The minister said his endeavour has been to strengthen relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh by providing resources on time.

