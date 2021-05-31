Elections for mayors of Delhi corporations to be now held on Jun 16: Official

The polls to elect mayors and deputy mayors of the three corporations in Delhi are now slated to be held on June 16 subject to the Covid lockdown situation in the city, officials said on Monday.

The decision has been taken in view of the extension of the lockdown here till June 7, East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.

''The last date to file nominations was today, May 31, and the polls were supposed to be held on June 8. Now, the last day to file nominations has been extended till June 8, and the polls will take place on June 16,'' he said.

However, the dates are subject to lockdown situation, Jain said.

The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown starting April 19 in view of the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The earlier unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated into north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in 2012.

''All safety protocols as applicable on that date shall be followed,'' a senior civic official.

The outgoing mayors are Jai Prakash (NDMC), Anamika (SDMC) and Nirmal Jain (EDMC).

All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The mayoral five-year tenure sees five single-year terms on a rotation basis, with the first year being reserved for women, the second open category, third for reserved category, and the remaining two also being in the open category.

The mayoral polls last year had got delayed too due to the coronavirus pandemic.

