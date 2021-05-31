Left Menu

Centre should apologise to countrymen for Covid mismanagement: Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the BJP-led central government should apologise to the people of the country for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years.The Centre failed to take timely steps to control the spread of the pandemic, he alleged.The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marked its seventh anniversary on Sunday.Instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years, the BJP-led central government should apologise to the countrymen for the horrific coronavirus situation today.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 20:26 IST
Centre should apologise to countrymen for Covid mismanagement: Pilot
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the BJP-led central government should apologise to the people of the country for the mismanagement of the COVID-19 situation instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years.

The Centre failed to take timely steps to control the spread of the pandemic, he alleged.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government marked its seventh anniversary on Sunday.

''Instead of celebrating the completion of its seven years, the BJP-led central government should apologise to the countrymen for the horrific coronavirus situation today. The Centre completely failed to make timely arrangements to control the spread of coronavirus'' Pilot told reporters.

A strong government is one that works in times of public misery. No government can be called powerful for giving speeches, managing events, making headlines and creating controversy, he said.

As of Monday, India has recorded 2,80,47,534 COVID-19 cases and 3,29,100 deaths due to the viral disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece
4
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021