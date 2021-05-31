Left Menu

Need mass movement to curb tobacco use: Raj CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed concern over the “increasing trend” of tobacco use among the youth and called upon social organisations to launch a mass movement to spread awareness about the negative effects of the intoxicant. Speaking at a virtual event on ‘World No Tobacco Day’, Gehlot said his government will study policies of other states and come out with a plan to prohibit tobacco products in Rajasthan, according to an official release Gehlot said serious work at the grassroots level will have to be done to stop people from using tobacco products and appealed to the masses to not smoke beedis and cigarettes.

He said the state government had launched 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign in December 2019 to make people aware about health issues and disease.

He said those who smoke or use tobacco products are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

