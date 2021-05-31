Left Menu

JD(S) to organise campaign on June 1 to commemorate ex-PM Deve Gowda's achievements

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:04 IST
JD(S) to organise campaign on June 1 to commemorate ex-PM Deve Gowda's achievements
  • Country:
  • India

With June 1 marking 25 years since JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister of the country, the party is all set to organise a campaign to commemorate his achievements.

As part of the Saadhanegala Smarane'' (remembrance of achievement), senior politicians and journalists will share their opinion on Gowda's political journey, achievements and his contribution to country and the state, the JD(S) said in a statement.

The 25-days campaign from June 1 to 25 will see 25 noted personalities speak about Gowda via video, which will be posted on JD(S)' officials twitter and Facebook accounts at 5pm everyday.

The 88-year-old leader was the Prime Minister of India from June 1,1996 to April 21,1997.

He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021