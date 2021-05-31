JD(S) to organise campaign on June 1 to commemorate ex-PM Deve Gowda's achievements

With June 1 marking 25 years since JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda became the Prime Minister of the country, the party is all set to organise a campaign to commemorate his achievements.

As part of the Saadhanegala Smarane'' (remembrance of achievement), senior politicians and journalists will share their opinion on Gowda's political journey, achievements and his contribution to country and the state, the JD(S) said in a statement.

Advertisement

The 25-days campaign from June 1 to 25 will see 25 noted personalities speak about Gowda via video, which will be posted on JD(S)' officials twitter and Facebook accounts at 5pm everyday.

The 88-year-old leader was the Prime Minister of India from June 1,1996 to April 21,1997.

He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)