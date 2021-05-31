Left Menu

Former SAD MLA Jagjivan Singh Khirnia joins AAP

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Jagjivan Singh Khirnia joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with his supporters on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders here.

Khirnia, who was elected an MLA from Samrala assembly constituency in 2007 on Akali Dal ticket, had resigned from the primary membership of the Shiromani Akali Dal on May 27.

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA from Delhi and Punjab Affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh welcomed Khirnia into the party fold here.

Mann said everyone who is serving Punjab and working for the welfare of the people of the state is welcomed in the AAP. Khirnia said he will reach out to the villages to strengthen the party organisation and will work for AAP in the forthcoming assembly elections. PTI CHS VSD TDS TDS

