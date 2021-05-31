Left Menu

UP hooch tragedy: Cong demands resignation of CM, Excise Minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 22:49 IST
UP hooch tragedy: Cong demands resignation of CM, Excise Minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Monday demanded that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Excise Minister resign immediately in the wake of the Aligarh hooch tragedy that claimed at least 36 lives and sought a high-level judicial probe into it.

Congress leader Vivek Bansal the the victims be paid compensation of Rs 10 lakh each and free medical treatment of all those who fell ill due to the consumption of hooch.

The toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 36 on Monday with 11 more deaths being confirmed by the district authorities amid apprehension that it may rise further.

Viscera samples of 35 other people, who are suspected to have died after consuming spurious liquor, have been sent for examination to confirm the cause of death.

''We demand the immediate resignation of Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Excise Minister under whose nose this tragedy took place even during the lockdown.

''We also demand a thorough probe into the entire episode by a sitting High Court judge to bring out the truth of those behind the supply of illicit liquor which took away so many lives,'' he told reporters.

Ram Naresh Agnihotri is the Excise Minister.

Bansal said it is a matter of deep concern that illicit liquor was being supplied even during the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19, wherein all shops are shut across the state and people are supposed to remain indoors.

He questioned the authorities on how illicit liquor could be sold despite restrictions on the movement of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
3
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus holds elections for new parliament

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

Cyprus holds parliamentary elections

 Greece

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021