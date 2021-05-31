Left Menu

MVA responsible for Supreme Court striking down Maratha quota: Narayan Rane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:30 IST
BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government for ''failing'' to protect the Maratha reservation in the Supreme Court.

''The blunders committed by the MVA government resulted into the apex court striking down the law granting quota to Marathas in jobs and education,'' he told reporters.

Rane demanded the government grant quota to Marathas as done by the erstwhile Devendra Fadnavis government.

''The government should also give a Rs 3,000 crore package to Marathas,'' Rane said.

