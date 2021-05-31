Jharkhand govt to provide jobs to dependents of those who sacrificed lives for statehood

Jharkhand government on Monday said it is committed to honour those who participated in the movement for a separate state and announced to provide jobs to the dependents of those who sacrificed their lives during the agitation.

Jharkhand was carved out from Bihar on November 15, 2000, the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Dependents of those who sacrificed their lives or suffered disability of more than 40 per cent in police firing or jail, shall be absorbed in third or fourth-grade government jobs as per their qualification, a government order said.

Sharing the notification, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said: ''Today, 20 years after creation of a separate state, we are doing justice to those who participated in the struggle for a separate state''.

''I am committed to fulfil each and every promise made by me,'' Soren said in a tweet.

As per the order by the Department of Home, the government shall reserve five per cent of vacancies for dependents of those who participated in the movement for a separate state after amending the existing reservation rules.

This will be applicable only once, it said.

The relatives eligible to claim benefits include wife, son, unmarried daughter, widow of son, husband, grandson and granddaughter of those who participated in the agitation.

There are provisions for a monthly pension of Rs 3,500 for those who suffered imprisonment up to three months while for those who were imprisoned for three to six months would be entitled to Rs 5,000 pension. Those who were arrested for participating in the movement of a separate state and spent more than six months in jail shall be entitled for Rs 7,000 a month, it said.

A three-member Commission, headed by a retired All India Services officer would be constituted by the state government to identify those who participated in the movement for a separate state.

The tenure of the commission shall be one year from the date of constitution, it added.

