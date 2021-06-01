Left Menu

Rajasthan wasted 11.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine: Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday alleged that Rajasthan wasted 11.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine.The state government, however, said the wastage of vaccine in Rajasthan is less than 2 per cent, which is below the national average of 6 percent and permissible limit of 10 per cent.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 00:48 IST
Rajasthan wasted 11.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine: Shekhawat
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday alleged that Rajasthan wasted 11.5 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The state government, however, said the wastage of vaccine in Rajasthan is less than 2 per cent, which is below the national average of 6 percent and permissible limit of 10 per cent. Principal secretary medical and health Akhil Arora refuted a media report about the wastage of vaccines. He, however, directed the district collectors concerned to conduct a special audit of vaccination at the places highlighted in the news report.

Referring to news reports that vaccine vials were thrown into garbage dumps, the union minister said Rajasthan should learn from Kerala which has done a good job of vaccination and wasted very few doses.

Shekhawat also attacked the Ashok Gehlot-led government over the vaccination drive.

''The state government first asked for permission to vaccinate 18 years and above age group at its own level. Then creates a drama of global tender. When they were unsuccessful, the Congress government started blaming the Centre,'' he told reporters in a virtual press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

