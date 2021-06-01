Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- EY Europe revamp has partners worried over Wirecard damage https://on.ft.com/3vEmPNo - Brexit shrank UK services exports by 110 billion stg, academics find https://on.ft.com/3vFQ8Px

- COVID-19-stricken Brazil to host Copa America football tournament https://on.ft.com/3uCZ3jq - Netanyahu's rivals race to finalise bid to unseat him https://on.ft.com/3fI045P

Overview - Accountancy group EY is to centralise power in a new European executive team, pooling resources across the region but raising concern that any financial hit from the Wirecard scandal might also be shared.

- Brexit shrank UK services exports by more than 110 billion pounds over a four-year period, new research shows, highlighting the far-reaching trade implications of Britain's decision to break away from the EU. - Brazil on Monday stepped in to host the forthcoming Copa America football tournament, despite suffering one of the world's worst coronavirus crises and facing a looming third wave of the disease.

- Israel's opposition leaders are locked in frantic final-hour negotiations to nail down a minority government that could potentially end prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign as premier of the Jewish state. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

