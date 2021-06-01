PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- EY Europe revamp has partners worried over Wirecard damage https://on.ft.com/3vEmPNo - Brexit shrank UK services exports by 110 billion stg, academics find https://on.ft.com/3vFQ8Px
- COVID-19-stricken Brazil to host Copa America football tournament https://on.ft.com/3uCZ3jq - Netanyahu's rivals race to finalise bid to unseat him https://on.ft.com/3fI045P
Overview - Accountancy group EY is to centralise power in a new European executive team, pooling resources across the region but raising concern that any financial hit from the Wirecard scandal might also be shared.
- Brexit shrank UK services exports by more than 110 billion pounds over a four-year period, new research shows, highlighting the far-reaching trade implications of Britain's decision to break away from the EU. - Brazil on Monday stepped in to host the forthcoming Copa America football tournament, despite suffering one of the world's worst coronavirus crises and facing a looming third wave of the disease.
- Israel's opposition leaders are locked in frantic final-hour negotiations to nail down a minority government that could potentially end prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year reign as premier of the Jewish state. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Israel stages new round of heavy airstrikes on Gaza City
Israel launches dozens of strikes as Gaza fighting enters second week
Israel launches heavy air strikes on GazaL Death toll nears 200
Israel launches heavy air strikes on Gaza: Death toll nears 200
Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts