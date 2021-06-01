Assam CM apprises vice president of development initiatives in state
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Tuesday.
Sarma apprised Naidu of the various developmental initiatives of the state and the progress being made, the Vice President Secretariat said on Twitter. The vice president expressed happiness at the developmental initiatives, the VP Secretariat said.
Union minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting.
Sarma became the chief minister of Assam after the BJP returned to power in the state recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
