Assam CM apprises vice president of development initiatives in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:20 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Tuesday.

Sarma apprised Naidu of the various developmental initiatives of the state and the progress being made, the Vice President Secretariat said on Twitter. The vice president expressed happiness at the developmental initiatives, the VP Secretariat said.

Union minister Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting.

Sarma became the chief minister of Assam after the BJP returned to power in the state recently.

