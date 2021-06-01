Left Menu

UP deputy CM meets BL Santosh; says, BJP will win over 300 seats in 2022

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary organization BL Santosh held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday to discuss party organization ahead of the assembly elections due next year.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"There have been talks about the organization. We will see a historic victory in 2022. This time also the figure will be beyond 300. We also discussed how party workers will reach among people," Maurya told reporters after the meeting. BL Santosh reached Lucknow on Monday to hold the review meeting named "Seva hi Sangathan" to take stock of the service campaigns run by the party in wake of the COVID pandemic besides organizational issues.

BL Santosh along with former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh has been meeting senior party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to review the work of the organization, sources said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

