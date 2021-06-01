Left Menu

Home Ministry notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 15:33 IST
Home Ministry notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay under Disaster Management Act
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Ministry has served a showcause notice to just-retired Chief Secretary of West Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay under the Disaster Management Act, officials said.

A home ministry official said the notice was served on Bandyopadhyay hours before his retirement on Monday for refusing to comply with the Central government direction, which he said constituted a violation of section 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. He has been asked to reply within three days, the ministry official said.

Bandyopadhyay was recently given an extension of three months.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banarjee announced his retirement on Monday and appointed him as the chief advisor to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021