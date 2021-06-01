Left Menu

Key for better NATO-Russia relations lies with Moscow, Germany says

NATO is ready for dialogue with Russia, but the ball is in Moscow's court, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday.

"Our message remains clear: We are prepared for dialogue, and we have made proposals, but the key to a better relationship lies clearly with Moscow," Maas told reporters before a video conference with his NATO counterparts.

NATO has repeatedly suggested a resumption of meetings in the framework of the NATO-Russia Council (NRC). The body was created in 2002 to facilitate consultation between the Western military alliance and Moscow, but relations are strained and the council last met in July 2019.

