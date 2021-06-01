Belarus opposition leader calls for more U.S. sanctions against government
Reuters | Vilnius
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had asked the United States for further sanctions on individuals and companies supporting the Belarus government.
The Biden administration said on Friday it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the former Soviet republic's forced landing of a passenger jet and arrest of a journalist on board.
