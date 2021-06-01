Renowned Islamic scholar dies of post Covid complications in Jammu

Renowned Islamic scholar and preacher Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed, who was the first to translate the Quran into Gojri language, died of post Covid complications at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old scholar, a resident of Dodhasanbala village in Rajouri, was admitted in ASCOMS hospital on May 23 for the treatment of Covid pneumonia and breathed his last around 7.30 am due to multiple organ failure, Medical Superintendent Rabinder Rattanpal told PTI.

He said the patient tested negative for COVID-19 on May 24 but since his condition did not show much improvement he remained on the life-support system.

Considered as an authority is Islamic jurisprudence, he was an alumni of Darul Uloom Deoband and served as the patron of an Islamic seminary, Madrassa Markaz Maarif-ul-Quran located at Bhatindi in Jammu.

Several rounds of funeral prayers in small groups were held for the deceased at the lawns of the seminary and he will be laid to rest in a nearby graveyard later in the day.

A strong posse of policemen was deployed in the area to ensure there is no violation of Covid-19 guidelines, officials said.

Besides translating the Quran into Gojri, he had also authored several booklets on Islamic teachings.

The death of the Islamic scholar was condoled by various political, social and religious organisations, who termed his passing away as a big loss for the society.

Terming his passing away as an “irreparable loss”, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir said he was credited with first translating the Holy Quran into Gojri language, which was indeed a big contribution.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said he was a learned scholar and always worked for peace and religious brotherhood.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, in his condolence message, said his demise has created a void in the society as he was an inspirational personality towards the right path of peace.

“His work and contribution to the society as an intellectual who translated the Holy Quran into Gojri Language and also authored several books will always be remembered,” he said.

The Gujjar community also expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the scholar.

