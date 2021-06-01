Left Menu

Deliberate bid to keep Cong out of GoM formed after GST meet: Gehlot

A deliberate attempt has been made to keep the principal Opposition party, the Congress, out of GoM set up by the Centre after council meet on May 28, Gehlot said in a tweet.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:09 IST
Deliberate bid to keep Cong out of GoM formed after GST meet: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that a deliberate attempt was made to keep the opposition Congress out of the Group of Ministers (GoM) set up after the GST Council Meet on May 28.

''Congress has three members in the GST Council. A deliberate attempt has been made to keep the principal Opposition party, the Congress, out of GoM set up by the Centre after council meet on May 28,'' Gehlot said in a tweet. He said only the BJP has more members in the GST Council. Keeping out the Congress members is most unfortunate and strikes at the very roots of cooperative federalism, he added. Gehlot further said it is pertinent to mention that none has been included in the GoM from the states of West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu who had taken a stand contrary to that of proposed agenda.

''We request the eight members of the GoM to reflect on the exclusion of the Congress Finance ministers before they proceed with their deliberations. We also urge the members of GoM to take into account views expressed by Rajasthan and other mentioned states, wherein we had asked for Zero Tax Rate for Covid-related supplies in public interest,'' Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021