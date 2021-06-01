Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China's new three-child policy draws scepticism, cost questions

China's decision to allow families to have up to three children was met with scepticism on Tuesday, with doubts expressed on social media whether it would make much difference, and calls for details on what promised "supportive measures" will include. On Monday, Beijing announced that it was lifting the two-child limit in an effort to encourage more child-bearing, weeks after census data confirmed rapid aging and a decline in fertility that puts China on track to see its population, the world's largest, begin shrinking.

Pope revises Church law, updates rules on sexual abuse

Pope Francis on Tuesday issued the most extensive revision to Catholic Church law in four decades, insisting that bishops take action against clerics who abuse minors and vulnerable adults, commit fraud or attempt to ordain women. The revision, which has been in the works since 2009, involves all of section six of the Church's Code of Canon Law, a seven-book code of about 1,750 articles. It replaced the code approved by Pope John Paul II in 1983 and will take effect on Dec. 8.

Spanish court rejects custody for Western Sahara independence leader

Spain's High Court on Tuesday turned down on a prosecution request for Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali to be taken into custody, saying the plaintiffs in a war crimes case have not provided evidence showing his responsibility. "The prosecution report has not provided elements of evidence supporting the existence of reasons to believe he is responsible of any crime," a court document said.

Indigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 children found

Indigenous groups in Canada are calling for a nationwide search for mass graves at residential school sites after the discovery of the remains of 215 children at one former school last week shocked the country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that searching for more mass graves was "an important part of discovering the truth" but did not make specific commitments.

'Together Again': 'Russian Davos' to go ahead in person with Putin, despite pandemic

Thousands of officials and executives will gather in person in St Petersburg this week - and President Vladimir Putin will give a speech - as the annual economic forum Moscow pitches as "the Russian Davos" returns despite the COVID-19 pandemic. For years, Russia has used the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) to try to attract foreign investment, discuss economic policy and project an image that it is open for business. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, but is back on, with the title "Together Again".

Belarus opposition leader calls for more U.S. sanctions against government

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Tuesday she had asked the United States for further sanctions on individuals and companies supporting the Belarus government. The Biden administration said on Friday it is drawing up a list of targeted sanctions against key members of the Belarusian government following the former Soviet republic's forced landing of a passenger jet and arrest of a journalist on board.

Netanyahu challenge to legality of rival's PM bid is rebuffed

A last-gasp legal challenge by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to thwart a bid by a rival rightist to head a new government was rejected on Tuesday as his opponents raced to seal a pact that would unseat him. Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu's former defence minister, announced on Sunday he would join a proposed alliance with centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid, serving as its premier first under a rotation deal.

Exclusive-Amid divisions, ASEAN leaders plan Myanmar visit this week

The chair and secretary-general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plan to travel to Myanmar this week even as the 10-nation bloc remains divided on how to respond to the military coup there, four diplomatic sources said. ASEAN, a grouping that includes Myanmar and has a policy of non-interference in the affairs of members, has led the main diplomatic effort to resolve the violent turmoil gripping the country following the overthrow of a democratically-elected government four months ago.

Iran says nuclear talks not at impasse, but difficult issues remain

Iran believes that barriers to the revival of its 2015 nuclear accord with world powers are complicated but not insurmountable, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying that negotiations had stalled. Iran and six powers have been negotiating in Vienna since April to work out steps for Tehran and Washington to take on, respectively, nuclear activities and sanctions, for the pact to resume.

Hong Kong regulators tells banks, asset managers to get staff vaccinated

Hong Kong's financial regulators on Tuesday told banks, brokers and asset managers to identify staff in key roles and encourage them to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of their business continuity planning. Authorities in the financial hub are struggling to boost the inoculation rate among the city's 7.5 million population, and Hong Kong's government, on Monday, said it would offer vaccinated civil servants two days off as an incentive for getting a shot.

