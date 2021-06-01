MMHRC donates oxygen concentrators to TN govt

Madurai-based Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) on Tuesday said it has donated oxygen concentrators worth Rs 1.5 crore to the Tamil Nadu government.

Dr B Kannan, Medical Administrator of MMHRC, met Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat here and also handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, a release here said.

Advertisement

According to Dr S Gurushankar, Chairman, MMHRC was also creating awareness among the public to strictly follow the covid-19 guidelines of the state government.PTI SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)