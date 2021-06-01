Brazilian president Bolsonaro agrees on hosting Copa America
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday morning he has spoken with his cabinet and the government is on board with hosting the Copa America in the country later this month.
Speaking to supporters in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he asked health minister Marcelo Queiroga and he also agrees with hosting the event.
