Left Menu

Biden to host Republican Capito Wednesday for infrastructure talks -White House

President Joe Biden will host Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday, the White House said, in hopes of hammering out a bipartisan infrastructure deal to revitalize America's roads, bridges and broadband internet systems. The meeting will take place amid growing pressure from Democrats in Congress to move forward on Biden's sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal, which would not only address traditional infrastructure projects but also address climate change and seek to build up social programs such as eldercare.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:13 IST
Biden to host Republican Capito Wednesday for infrastructure talks -White House

President Joe Biden will host Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday, the White House said, in hopes of hammering out a bipartisan infrastructure deal to revitalize America's roads, bridges and broadband internet systems.

The meeting will take place amid growing pressure from Democrats in Congress to move forward on Biden's sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal, which would not only address traditional infrastructure projects but also address climate change and seek to build up social programs such as eldercare. A group of Senate Republicans led by Capito have proposed a $928 billion eight-year plan, focused narrowly on physical infrastructure and broadband access, in their latest attempt to broker an agreement with the administration.

Capito said that "real compromise" is possible, in an interview over the weekend. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been involved in talks with Republicans, indicated that the time for a decision on negotiations is fast approaching. The White House hopes to wrap up infrastructure negotiations within the next week or so, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Republicans reject Biden's sweeping approach to infrastructure, as well as his plan to pay for his plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations. Democrats, who view the narrow Republican approach as insufficient, are pressing to move forward without Republican support by using a parliamentary move known as reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021