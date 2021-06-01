Russia's Lavrov says big decisions unlikely at Putin-Biden summit -Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Historically important decisions are unlikely to be made at a summit this month between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Tuesday.
Russia said on Monday it would send "uncomfortable" signals to the United States ahead of the summit and announced it was beefing up its western border militarily.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- United
- U.S.
- Sergei Lavrov
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three killed in knife attack in Russian city of Yekaterinburg - TASS
Russian prosecutor submits more material in Navalny 'extremism' case - lawyers
Russia reports 9,328 new COVID-19 cases, 340 deaths
Dr Reddy's labs, Apollo hospitals launch pilot programme for administering Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V
Oil spill in Russia's Komi region estimated at 100 tonnes, river polluted