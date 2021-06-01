Left Menu

Goa: Relieve ESIC doctors from COVID-19 duties, says GSIA

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:26 IST
Goa: Relieve ESIC doctors from COVID-19 duties, says GSIA
An industries' outfit in Goa on Tuesday asked the state government to relieve doctors affiliated to Employees State Insurance Corporation so that the latter's dispensaries can be re-started for those covered by the scheme.

These doctors and other staff have been posted for COVID-19 duties, the Goa State Industries Association (GSIA) said, and urged the government to relieve at least those attached to dispensaries in Margao, Vasco and Panaji.

''Then these dispensaries can be operated on full-time basis for the benefit of insured persons of ESI Corporation, who will get treatment as well as reimbursement of bills in time,'' GSIA president Damodar Kochkar said in a press statement.

''Despite paying their contribution to ESIC, those insured under the Central government scheme are deprived of their rights,'' Kochkar said.

The ESIC hospital in Margao has been converted into a COVID-19 facility, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

