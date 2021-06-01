AAP promises justice in 2015 sacrilege case if voted to power in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said his party, if voted to power in Punjab during the 2022 Assembly elections, will bring those responsible for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib to justice.

AAP leaders led by Cheema, who is a legislator and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, on Tuesday visited Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village here and paid obeisance at a gurdwara.

Later, the AAP leaders went to Sarawan village and met the family of one of the youths who was killed in the police firing incident, according to a party statement.

Cheema said it was unfortunate that it had been more than six years since two persons, demanding justice for the desecration of a religious text, were killed in the police firing, but no justice had been done so far.

He said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had taken an oath of 'Gutka Sahib' (religious book) before the 2017 Assembly elections while promising to take action against the perpetrators of the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib and subsequent police firing incidents in 2015.

He alleged that the Chief Minister and the Badals were hand in glove with each other.

The incidents of desecration of a religious text and subsequent police firing had taken place in Faridkot in 2015 when the SAD-BJP government was in power.

A 'bir' (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a Burj Jawahar Singh Wala gurdwara in Faridkot on June 1, 2015. Thereafter, hand-written sacrilegious posters were put up in Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala on September 25 that year and then torn pages of the holy book were found at Bargari on October 12, 2015 in Faridkot.

Two persons were killed in police firing at anti-sacrilege protesters at Behbal Kalan in 2015.

