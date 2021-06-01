Left Menu

Kerala Industries Minister admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:06 IST
Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev has been admitted to the Government Medical College hospital here after he tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday.

Rajeev, who has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive this morning, they said.

In a Facebook post, the minister advised those who had been in contact with him in the last few days to be vigilant.

He said he was suffering from coldlast night and decided to go for an antigen test this morning as he wanted to attend the ongoing session of the state Assembly.

Rajeev, a former Rajya Sabha MP, won from Kalamassery constituency in Ernakulam district in the April 6 assembly polls.

The CPI(M) state secretariat member became the new industries minister in the cabinet of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government which was voted to power for a second successive term.PTI TGB BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

