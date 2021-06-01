Siddaramaiah hospitalised due to fever, COVID tests negative

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has been admitted to a private hospital as he has developed fever, his office said on Tuesday.

Doctors have said that his condition is stable, his office said in a statement.

Stating that the former Chief Minister underwent COVID-19 test after developing fever last night, it said, his reports have come negative.

On the advice of the Doctor, Siddaramaiah has undergone complete check at the hospital and the results of his second COVID test too has come negative, it further said, adding he will remain in the hospital for two days, as per doctors' advice.

Noting that Siddaramiah has been admitted for evaluation of fever, Manipal hospital in a statement said, ''He was tested for COVID-19 which is negative at present.

Currently he is stable and is being appropriately investigated and treated by a team of medical experts.'' The 72-year old leader was earlier admitted to hospital on August 3, 2020 for urinary infection and subsequently had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

He was discharged after about ten days.

