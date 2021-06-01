Left Menu

Siddaramaiah hospitalised due to fever, COVID tests negative

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:09 IST
Siddaramaiah hospitalised due to fever, COVID tests negative
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah has been admitted to a private hospital as he has developed fever, his office said on Tuesday.

Doctors have said that his condition is stable, his office said in a statement.

Stating that the former Chief Minister underwent COVID-19 test after developing fever last night, it said, his reports have come negative.

On the advice of the Doctor, Siddaramaiah has undergone complete check at the hospital and the results of his second COVID test too has come negative, it further said, adding he will remain in the hospital for two days, as per doctors' advice.

Noting that Siddaramiah has been admitted for evaluation of fever, Manipal hospital in a statement said, ''He was tested for COVID-19 which is negative at present.

Currently he is stable and is being appropriately investigated and treated by a team of medical experts.'' The 72-year old leader was earlier admitted to hospital on August 3, 2020 for urinary infection and subsequently had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

He was discharged after about ten days.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021