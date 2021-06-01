Brazilian president Bolsonaro says federal govt favorable to hosting Copa America
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will not discuss any more the hosting of the Copa America tournament in the country, saying it does not pose a health risk despite the raging COVID pandemic in the country.
Bolsonaro said "noone is complaining" about the Libertadores da America and World Cup qualifier matches taking place in Brazil, and that fans are not allowed in stadiums to comply with protocols to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
