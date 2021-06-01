Left Menu

Need to change ways of parenting, old approaches won't work now: Manish Sisodia

Our ways of parenting needs to change, we need to adopt approaches that will deal with the challenges of our current times, Sisodai said.Elaborating on how COVID-19 has caused undue stress on children, the deputy chief minister said, Considering our children have been home for an elongated period of time, we can see they have been going through some changes emotionally, mentally and physically.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:51 IST
Need to change ways of parenting, old approaches won't work now: Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Adopting new parenting approaches is significant to improving the emotional well-being of children, especially in times of COVID-19 crisis as old ways of parenting will not work now, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

He said children used to have many social interactions but are now confined to homes and unable to go to school or meet friends.

''Adopting new parenting approaches is significant to improving emotional well-being of our children, especially in times of COVID-19 crisis. A new normal has emerged and our old ways of parenting will not work,” Sisodia said during a webinar to mark Global Parents’ Day.

''When the outside world has been a place for our children to fulfil their dreams, they have been made to sit at home because of this pandemic. In such a time, when children have been home for 1.5 years, parents have been facing new challenges in how to deal with situation at home,'' he added.

The webinar was organised by parents and experts to discuss approaches for the emotional well-being of children in times of grave COVID-19 crisis, when parenting has become key as children have been locked up at home with their families.

''A nation which can pull off parenting in a progressive manner, especially in times of crisis and beyond, will emerge holistically and successfully. In India, approaches to parenting are still very archaic. Our ways of parenting needs to change, we need to adopt approaches that will deal with the challenges of our current times,'' Sisodai said.

Elaborating on how COVID-19 has caused undue stress on children, the deputy chief minister said, ''Considering our children have been home for an elongated period of time, we can see they have been going through some changes emotionally, mentally and physically. Children are more upset, they are irritable and there is no balance or equilibrium in their mindset. In such times, we as parents have to adopt novel approaches and ensure we create a loving and caring environment for our children. Parents need to adopt habits of mindfulness and be more understanding.” PTI GJS GJS AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021