Support climbs for Mexico's president ahead of election: poll

From April to May, support for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador increased to 59% from 57%, according to a survey in newspaper El Financiero. His administration also scored improved ratings on management of health, the economy, public safety, fighting corruption and where the country was headed.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:59 IST
From April to May, support for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador increased to 59% from 57%, according to a survey in newspaper El Financiero.

His administration also scored improved ratings on management of health, the economy, public safety, fighting corruption and where the country was headed. Nevertheless, in all of those areas except for health, public perceptions still skewed negative overall.

The survey of 2,000 Mexican residents included in-person interviews from May 27-30, as well as telephone surveys from May 14-15 and May 28-29, the paper said. Of the respondents, 47% approved of the government's purchase last week of a controlling stake in the Deer Park refinery in Texas for about $596 million.

Recent polls have shown Lopez Obrador's National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies are expected to keep control of the lower house of Congress in midterm elections.

