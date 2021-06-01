Left Menu

BJP workers reach 7,010 villages of U'khand to serve people during party's campaign

BJP workers reached 7,010 villages of Uttarakhand during the partys countrywide Seva Hi Sangathan campaign to serve people in the time of the Covid pandemic, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said here on Tuesday.Describing the campaign a success, he said 5,762 party workers, including 528 peoples representatives belonging to the BJP, visited the 7,010 villages, listened to peoples problems and provided help to the needy.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:26 IST
BJP workers reach 7,010 villages of U'khand to serve people during party's campaign
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers reached 7,010 villages of Uttarakhand during the party's countrywide ''Seva Hi Sangathan'' campaign to serve people in the time of the Covid pandemic, state BJP president Madan Kaushik said here on Tuesday.

Describing the campaign a success, he said 5,762 party workers, including 528 people's representatives belonging to the BJP, visited the 7,010 villages, listened to people's problems and provided help to the needy. BJP workers also reached 907 wards in urban areas, Kaushik said. The campaign, which also marks the completion of the Narendra Modi government's seven years, will continue till the elimination of Covid, he said. BJP workers in Uttarakhand donated 2,368 units of blood to hospitals during the campaign. On Congress' allegation that the BJP is serving people to win their favour ahead of next year's assembly election, Kaushik said his party has been serving people from day one. ''We are not like other parties which are visible only when elections are round the corner. We believe in being in the midst of people and serving them 24x7,'' the state BJP chief said. He said the COVID-19 vaccination process is also going on satisfactorily in the state and by December, the target of 100 per cent inoculation is all set to be achieved. Once the situation improves, the BJP will honour frontline corona warriors in all districts, he said. The party has also constituted a committee to identify party workers who died of Covid or lost a family member to the pandemic while battling it at the risk of their own lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021