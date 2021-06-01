Guj: Cong MLAs accuse cop at secretariat gate of misbehaviour

Three Congress MLAs on Tuesday staged a sit-in outside the entrance of the complex which houses Gujarat Chief Minister's Office after accusing a policeman of behaving in a disrespectful way.

They ended the brief protest after senior officials and education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama intervened.

Advertisement

The incident took place at the main gate of Swarnim Sankul-1 complex of the new secretariat in Gandhinagar on Tuesday afternoon when Congress MLAs Lalit Kagathara, Lalit Vasoya and Kirit Patel arrived to meet a minister.

''One of the policemen stopped us and asked us to make entry in the register. When we said we are MLAs, he said the rule is also applicable to legislators. We agreed and entered names in the register,'' Kagathara told reporters.

''When I asked him to call his senior as I was not convinced that this was a new procedure, he started talking in a disrespectful manner,'' the MLA alleged.

A senior police official told them that the policeman was not ''mentally stable'', he said.

''If he is not mentally fit, why are such people posted on duty at such an important place?'' Kagathara asked.

Kirit Patel said the policeman's behaviour was unacceptable and the government must take action.

Senior police officials and Chudasama then intervened and persuaded the three MLAs to end their sit-in.

''No one should disrespect anyone. If necessary I will give instructions to make sure that such incidents do not take place again,'' Chudasama told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)