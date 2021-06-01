Left Menu

Netanyahu: Israel would risk ''friction'' with US over Iran

Iran has accused Israel of being behind a number of attacks killing Iranian nuclear scientists or sabotaging Iranian nuclear facilities.Netanyahus comments come amid ongoing talks in Vienna between nations seeking to update and reinstate the 2015 agreement, in line with President Joe Bidens campaign promise.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:42 IST
Netanyahu: Israel would risk ''friction'' with US over Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday he's prepared to risk tension with the US if that is what it takes to neutralize Iran's nuclear capabilities. The embattled premier, whose political future is in question just 11 days out from a bruising war, said Israel's biggest threat remains the possibility of a nuclear-armed Iran. He said Israel is prepared to prevent that from happening even if the United States and other nations succeed in reinstating the 2015 Iran nuclear accord.

''If we have to choose, I hope it doesn't happen, between friction with our great friend the United States and eliminating the existential threat — eliminating the existential threat” wins, Netanyahu said. He spoke at a ceremony for David Barnea, the new chief of Israel's Mossad spy agency. Iran has accused Israel of being behind a number of attacks killing Iranian nuclear scientists or sabotaging Iranian nuclear facilities.

Netanyahu's comments come amid ongoing talks in Vienna between nations seeking to update and reinstate the 2015 agreement, in line with President Joe Biden's campaign promise. His predecessor, Republican President Donald Trump, pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2018 and imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic. The deal places curbs on Iranian nuclear activities in exchange for relief from crippling economic sanctions. Netanyahu staunchly opposes the agreement, arguing that it does not have enough safeguards to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Israel also says the deal must address Iran's support for militant groups, its military actions across the region and its development of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and says the nuclear deal should be reinstated without any changes.

Netanyahu spoke about Iran on Tuesday as his rivals in the Knesset huddled to try to form a coalition government that would end Netanyahu's 12-year rule. The developments come amid a fragile truce between Israel and Hamas' militant rulers in the Gaza Strip after a brutal 11-day war that killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinian. Hamas, which opposes Israel's right to exist and is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and other Western countries, receives millions of dollars of military aid from Iran each year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021