White House will work with allies when asked about report from Denmark about U.S. spying
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:53 IST
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday it will work with allies and European partners to address any questions, when asked about a report from Denmark about U.S. spying on European leaders.
The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of countries, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Danish state broadcaster DR said. https://reut.rs/3fTJtKQ
