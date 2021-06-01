Left Menu

EU urges Russian authorities to release activist Pivovarov

Police removed Pivovarov, director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to Warsaw from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday.

The European Union on Tuesday called on Russia to immediately release the activist Andrei Pivovarov, a day after he was hauled from a plane in St. Petersburg and taken into custody as part of a broader crackdown on critics of the Kremlin. "This case is not an isolated incident but confirms a continuous pattern of shrinking space for civil society, the opposition and critical voices as well as independent media in the Russian Federation," a spokesman for the EU's executive Commission said in a statement.

He said Pivovarov had been detained for alleged violations of the law on "undesirable organisations", and urged the Russian authorities to repeal the legislation. Police removed Pivovarov, director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to Warsaw from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday.

