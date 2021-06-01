EU urges Russian authorities to release activist Pivovarov

The European Union on Tuesday called on Russia to immediately release the activist Andrei Pivovarov, a day after he was hauled from a plane in St. Petersburg and taken into custody as part of a broader crackdown on critics of the Kremlin. "This case is not an isolated incident but confirms a continuous pattern of shrinking space for civil society, the opposition and critical voices as well as independent media in the Russian Federation," a spokesman for the EU's executive Commission said in a statement.

He said Pivovarov had been detained for alleged violations of the law on "undesirable organisations", and urged the Russian authorities to repeal the legislation. Police removed Pivovarov, director of Open Russia, a now defunct opposition group linked to exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, from a flight that was about to take off to Warsaw from St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport late on Monday.

