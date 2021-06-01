Left Menu

Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges for reduction of violence in Afghanistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:01 IST
Pak foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges for reduction of violence in Afghanistan
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday called for the reduction in violence in Afghanistan in order to bring a ceasefire between the warring sides, according to the Foreign Office.

Talking to the speaker of Afghanistan's Wolesi Jirga (Afghan Parliament) Mir Rahman Rahmani, Qureshi hoped that the Afghan parties would seize this historic opportunity and work out an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister welcomed the visiting dignitary to Pakistan for the 2nd General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organisation (PAEC) being held from May 31 to June 3.

"The foreign minister underlined the imperative of reduction in violence leading to ceasefire," said FO. He highlighted Pakistan's constructive efforts for facilitating the Afghan peace process and reiterated Pakistan's long-held view that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021