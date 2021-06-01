Left Menu

Brazil ex-health minister Pazuello named to new post

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:49 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has nominated former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to a post within his cabinet, according to official documents published on Tuesday.

Pazuello was fired in March, but promised another position in Bolsonaro's government. The new post is the secretary of strategic studies within the Secretariat of Strategic Affairs of the Presidency of the Republic, currently headed by an admiral.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

