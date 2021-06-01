Left Menu

Congress COVID-19 relief task force to meet on Wednesday

The Congress COVID-19 Relief Task Force will meet with the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to discuss the pandemic situation and the relief efforts of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:51 IST
The Congress COVID-19 Relief Task Force will meet with the state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders to discuss the pandemic situation and the relief efforts of the party. The meeting will be held in different groups for two days June 2 and 3.

The meetings would be held virtually and would be chaired by party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The task force is also likely to discuss COVID-19 situation in the states ruled by Congress.

Party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is among the members of the task force. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

