Left Menu

Biden to host Republican senator Wednesday for infrastructure talks -White House

A group of Senate Republicans led by Capito have proposed a $928 billion eight-year plan, focused narrowly on physical infrastructure and broadband access, in their latest attempt to broker an agreement with the administration. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and Senate Republicans have been involved in "a good-faith, healthy discussion" on how to move forward on infrastructure and job creation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2021 02:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 01:51 IST
Biden to host Republican senator Wednesday for infrastructure talks -White House
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will host Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Wednesday, the White House said, in hopes of hammering out a bipartisan infrastructure deal to revitalize America's roads, bridges and broadband internet systems.

The meeting will take place amid growing pressure from Democrats in Congress to move forward on Biden's sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal, which would not only address traditional infrastructure projects but also address climate change and seek to build up social programs such as eldercare. A group of Senate Republicans led by Capito have proposed a $928 billion eight-year plan, focused narrowly on physical infrastructure and broadband access, in their latest attempt to broker an agreement with the administration.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden and Senate Republicans have been involved in "a good-faith, healthy discussion" on how to move forward on infrastructure and job creation. "The president is going to have a conversation with Senator Capito tomorrow to continue those discussions," Jean-Pierre said aboard Air Force One as Biden traveled to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Capito said that "real compromise" is possible, in an interview over the weekend. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has been involved in talks with Republicans, indicated that the time for a decision on negotiations is fast approaching. The White House hopes to wrap up infrastructure negotiations within the next week or so, according to a person familiar with the talks.

Republicans reject Biden's sweeping approach to infrastructure, as well as his plan to pay for his plan by raising taxes on U.S. corporations. Democrats, who view the narrow Republican approach as insufficient, are pressing to move forward without Republican support by using a parliamentary move known as reconciliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021