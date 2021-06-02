Left Menu

Harris to lead Biden administration's efforts on voting rights

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions. It's going to take a hell of a lot of work," Biden said, while delivering a speech in Oklahoma during the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions. The efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to pass restrictive laws, which the White House says makes it harder for Americans to vote, follow former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

"I'm asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts, to lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we're going to overcome again... It's going to take a hell of a lot of work," Biden said, while delivering a speech in Oklahoma during the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

