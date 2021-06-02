Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Florida joins U.S. states banning transgender girls from female sports

Florida on Tuesday became the latest and largest U.S. state to ban transgender girls and women from participating in female sports at schools, part of a campaign in statehouses nationwide this year assailed as discriminatory by equal rights activists. Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is closely aligned with former President Donald Trump, enacted the law on the first day of Pride Month, which celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community.

Biden suspends Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday said it would suspend oil and gas leases that had been handed out in an Alaska wildlife refuge during the final days of the Trump administration pending an environmental review. The action reverses one of former President Donald Trump's signature efforts to expand fossil fuel development in the United States, and delivers a setback to the Alaskan state government which had hoped opening the enormous refuge would help revive its declining oil industry.

Senators criticize U.S. airlines over voucher expiration dates

Two senators on Monday criticized seven major U.S. airlines for failing to make all pandemic-related flight credits valid indefinitely and vowed to pursue legislative or regulatory actions in response. Democrats Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal said the airlines trade group had "refused to offer any commitment to expand cash refund policies or eliminate expiration dates for pandemic-related flight credits."

Harris to lead Biden administration's voting rights effort

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration's efforts on voting rights as Republican state lawmakers across the country attempt to enact voting restrictions. The efforts by Republican-led state legislatures to pass restrictive laws, which the White House and civil rights groups say make it harder for Americans to vote, follow former President Donald Trump's false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of widespread election fraud.

Biden honors Tulsa race massacre survivors 100 years on

Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Tulsa, Oklahoma, site where hundreds of Black Americans were massacred by a white mob in 1921, as he marked the country's legacy of racial violence. Biden oversaw a moment of silence for the victims after meeting with three people who lived in the district during the massacre - Viola Fletcher, Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle - and toured a museum dedicated to the incident.

Nevada aims to shake up U.S. presidential nominating calendar

Nevada is poised to challenge Iowa and New Hampshire to become the first state to vote in the 2024 U.S. presidential nominating contests, a move that if successful would shake up a political system that has been in place for decades. Both chambers of the state's Democratic-controlled state legislature passed a bill over the weekend that would seek to make its primary the nation's first, subject to the signature of Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak and the approval of the national Republican and Democratic parties.

U.S. administers 296.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 296,404,240 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 366,317,045 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday. Those figures are up from the 294,928,850 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 30 out of 366,316,945 doses delivered.

Fireman shoots colleague dead, wounds another at their L.A. County firehouse

A firefighter shot one colleague to death and severely wounded another at their Los Angeles County firehouse on Tuesday, before the suspect apparently took his own life outside his nearby home a short time later as his dwelling went up in flames, officials said. The shooting erupted shortly before 11 a.m. local time at a fire station in the high desert community of Agua Dulce, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles, according to fire department and county sheriff's department officials.

U.S. voter advocates face tough fight despite Texas triumph

Democrats on Tuesday celebrated the boycott by Texas state lawmakers that prevented sweeping new Republican-backed voting restrictions from becoming law over the weekend but acknowledged the reprieve would be short-lived. With the Texas legislature poised to pass the measure during a special session later this year, voting rights advocates said the U.S. Congress needed to act on a Democratic-backed election reform bill to ensure lasting protections.

U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs J&J appeal over $2 billion baby powder judgment

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear Johnson & Johnson's bid to overturn a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's baby powder and other talc products. The justices turned away a J&J appeal and left in place a Missouri state court ruling in litigation brought by 22 women whose claims were heard together in one trial.

