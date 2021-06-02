Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Advertisement

A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Tuesday. Many different strains of bird flu are present in China and some sporadically infect people, usually those working with poultry. There is no indication that H10N3 can spread easily in humans.

'Leave the trenches behind', Chile´s Pinera appeals to new constitution architects

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera on Tuesday appealed to the ideologically-diverse 155 men and women elected last month to draft the country's new constitution to abandon the "politics of the trenches" to engage in open dialogue and reach agreements. The outgoing centre-right president said in his annual State of the Nation address that he would convene the new body "in the coming days."

Western Sahara independence leader to leave Spain soon amid diplomatic row

Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali, who has been treated for COVID-19 in Spain for more than a month, was to leave the country within hours, a Spanish diplomatic source and a source close to Ghali said late on Tuesday. The Western Sahara independence movement leader was planning to fly to Algeria from Pamplona at 1:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday, the second source said.

Russia detains prominent opposition politician in widening crackdown

Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent opposition politician and former parliamentarian, was detained by Russian law enforcement officials on Tuesday, TASS news agency reported, part of a broader crackdown on Kremlin critics. While a sitting lawmaker in the lower house of parliament, Gudkov was expelled from the Just Russia party in 2013 for helping organise anti-Kremlin protests. He later went on to join Russia's liberal opposition and oppose President Vladimir Putin.

Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated -report

A fire broke out in an Iranian navy training vessel near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely disembark, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted a navy statement as saying on Wednesday. Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement was quoted as saying, without giving further details.

Nigeria's president threatens rebels amid rising violence in southeast

People who promote insurrection in Nigeria face a "rude shock", its president warned on Tuesday, raising the possibility of a fierce crackdown on rising violence in the southeast that has included arson attacks on police station and electoral offices. Security forces are already grappling with criminal gangs in the northwest who carry out mass kidnappings for ransom, a decade-old Islamist insurgency in the northeast, and piracy in the Gulf of Guinea off Nigeria's southern coast.

Blinken urges Central America to help on migrants, flags democracy concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Central American governments to do more to help contain illegal immigration and voiced concerns about the health of local democracy and human rights during a visit to the region on Tuesday. Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, Blinken said the United States wanted to hear from its partners in the region about their shared commitment to managing migratory pressures.

Britain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat 'beta' COVID-19 variant

Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been modified to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, and it will fund trials of the shots. Britain has previously secured 100 million doses of the vaccine, developed at the University of Oxford and licenced to AstraZeneca, and the health ministry said the extra doses under discussion would be tailored to target the B.1.351 variant.

Turkey's Erdogan woos Egypt, Gulf states in push to repair ties

Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis", President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, as Ankara works to repair its strained ties with Cairo and some Gulf Arab nations after years of tensions. Ankara's ties with Egypt and Saudi Arabia have been strained over several issues, from opposing positions on political Islam, the Libyan conflict and the eastern Mediterranean to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by a Saudi hit squad at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

U.S. formally ends Trump’s 'remain in Mexico' asylum policy

The United States has formally ended the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, which forced tens of thousands of Central American asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court cases, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) memo sent to agency leaders on Tuesday. The administration of President Joe Biden paused the program, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), shortly after he took office on Jan. 20. Since then, more than 11,000 migrants enrolled in it have been allowed to enter the United States to pursue asylum claims, a DHS official told Reuters on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)