Left Menu

Nicaragua prosecutor office seeks disqualification of opposition candidate

The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday accused presidential opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro of abusive management and ideological falsehood, and requested her disqualification. Chamorro is the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who defeated President Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 09:14 IST
Nicaragua prosecutor office seeks disqualification of opposition candidate

The Nicaraguan Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday accused presidential opposition candidate Cristiana Chamorro of abusive management and ideological falsehood, and requested her disqualification.

Chamorro is the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who defeated President Daniel Ortega in the 1990 elections. She has more support than any other opposition candidate, according to a Cid-Gallup poll. Neither Chamorro nor her lawyers immediately responded to a request for comment.

Ortega is seeking re-election for a third consecutive term in November. The prosecutors offices said in a statement that it seeks the "disqualification from holding public office for not being in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights".

But former Nicaraguan criminal prosecutor Cesar Guevara said that the prosecutor's office cannot disqualify her because she has not been found guilty. Three weeks ago, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating Chamorro for alleged money laundering during her time as president of the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation, which received international funding.

International organizations,including the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, have accused the government is of fabricating false accusations against opponents. The electoral body has already eliminated two opposition parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021