PM, Vice President greet Telangana on its formation day
My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people, Naidu said.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Telangana on the state's formation day and said it is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas.
Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh and accorded statehood on this day in 2014.
''Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas. Praying for the good health and wellbeing of the people of Telangana,'' Modi tweeted. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people of the state. Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur, he noted. ''The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people,'' Naidu said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Naidu
- Andhra Pradesh
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Telangana to set up 48 oxygen generation plants
PM Modi stresses importance of local containment zones, aggressive testing and giving correct, complete information to people.
We have to pay lot of attention to rural, remote regions in second wave of COVID-19: PM Modi.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX rise on dovish Fed, commodity gains
Many of you worked despite being COVID positive; you gave duty foremost priority:PM Modi at meeting with state, district officials.